公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二

BRIEF-Time agreed to enter into 3-year term employment agreement whereby new CEO's annual base salary would increase to $1.2 mln per annum

Sept 13 Time Inc

* Agreed to enter into 3-year term employment agreement whereby new CEO's annual base salary would increase to $1.2 million per annum - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2cbYhFn] Further company coverage:

