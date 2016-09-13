BRIEF-Brinker Int wholly-owned units entered into 2nd amendment to credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Brinker International Inc
* Co, wholly-owned units entered into second amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 13, 2016 - SEC filing
* Amendment provides for an increase from $750 million to $1 billion in aggregate borrowing amount available under unsecured revolving credit facility
* Amendment provides that Brinker Texas, Brinker Florida become guarantors of company's obligations under amended credit agreement
* Amendment also extends maturity date for $890 million of facility to September 12, 2021 and the remaining $110 million remains due on March 12, 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/2cor888] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.