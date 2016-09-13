版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Ligand says initiates phase 2 trial with LGD-6972

Sept 13 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Initiates Phase 2 trial with LGD-6972 in type 2 diabetes

* Says multiple site study is expected to enroll 148 subjects with T2DM

* Says estimates study will be completed in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

