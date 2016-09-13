BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences announces topline results from its Phase 1 phage therapy trial conducted in the U.S.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces topline results from its Phase 1 phage therapy trial conducted in the United States
* Safety committee concluded AB-SA01 was well-tolerated by subjects in trial and there were no drug-related serious adverse events
* AmpliPhi expects complete study report will be finalized before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
