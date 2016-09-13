BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences announces topline results from its Phase 1 phage therapy trial conducted in the U.S.

Sept 13 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces topline results from its Phase 1 phage therapy trial conducted in the United States

* Safety committee concluded AB-SA01 was well-tolerated by subjects in trial and there were no drug-related serious adverse events

* AmpliPhi expects complete study report will be finalized before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: