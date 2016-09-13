BRIEF-IFF to acquire David Michael

Sept 13 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* IFF to acquire David Michael to strengthen North American flavors business

* Financial terms of deal have not been disclosed

* Says transaction funded from existing resources

* David Michael and IFF will operate as separate companies

* Says transaction expected to add approximately $85 million in revenue in 2017

