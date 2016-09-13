版本:
BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corp sells building in Doral, FL for $6.1 mln

Sept 13 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corporation sells building in Doral, FL for $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

