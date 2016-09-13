版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's CFO reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of Co's common stock

Sept 13 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

* CFO Bradley Lukow reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $19.45per share on Sept 12 Source text: [bit.ly/2coF8yD] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐