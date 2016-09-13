版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Canexus announces its intention to offer $75,000,000 of senior unsecured notes

Sept 13 Canexus Corp

* Canexus announces its intention to offer $75,000,000 of senior unsecured notes

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness of corporation

* Says to offer CDN$75 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐