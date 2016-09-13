版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T lands extensions to its Networx contracts

Sept 13 At&T Inc

* AT&T lands extensions to its Networx contracts

* U.S. General Services Administration has awarded AT&T extensions to 2 Networx contracts

* Both Networx contracts now extend into 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐