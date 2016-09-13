BRIEF-Barry Honig submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Venaxis Inc
* On Sept 13, submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts - SEC filing
* In the letter "Venaxis' board has continued allowing the company to waste precious resources with no clear direction or strategy"
* In the letter "the first change that needs to be made is to immediately reconstitute Venaxis' board"
* Barry Honig reports 10.04 percent stake in Venaxis as of September 13 Source text: [bit.ly/2ct95iD] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
