版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Luxoft acquires Pelagicore AB

Sept 13 Luxoft Holding Inc

* Luxoft acquires Pelagicore AB, a Sweden-based provider of software platforms and services for in-vehicle infotainment systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐