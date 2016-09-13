版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Navient files for potential notes offering, size not disclosed

Sept 13 Navient Corp

* Files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ctauWJ Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐