公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-XO Group announced acquisition of How he asked

Sept 13 XO Group Inc

* Announced acquisition of How he asked

* Terms of acquisition will not be disclosed

* Stacy Stahl will join XO Group and continue to run howheasked.com and its social media handles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

