BRIEF-Turquoise Capital enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds

Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Turquoise Capital Corp
* Turquoise Capital Corp. enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds Ltd.
* Under terms, co and five star will complete deal that will result in reverse takeover of turquoise by shareholders of Five Star
* Five Star to merge with a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise and become a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise.
* Upon completion, expected that Matthew Wood will serve as president, CEO and Brian Mcmaster will serve as CFO of resulting issuer
* Following completion of transaction Turquoise shareholders will hold about 6.0% of common shares of resulting issuer
* Following completion, former Five Star shareholders will hold approximately 94.0% of common shares of resulting issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
