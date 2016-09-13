版本:
BRIEF-Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly 4 times

Sept 13 Sprint Corp

* Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly four times

* Pre-Orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus at sprint are up more than 375 percent in first three days over last year

* Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly four times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

