公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife posts fourth video demonstrating Bill Ackman's tactics

Sept 13 Herbalife Ltd :

* Herbalife posts fourth video demonstrating how Bill Ackman's tactics are being called into question Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

