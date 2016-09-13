版本:
BRIEF-Gannett invests in digital media company digg

Sept 13 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett invests in digital media company Digg

* Says additionally, USA Today Network's Chief Product Officer Daniel Bernard will join Digg's board

* Gannett led Digg's recent Series C investment round with an undisclosed sum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

