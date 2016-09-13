版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic receives FDA approval of first drug-coated balloon for treatment of in-stent restenosis

Sept 13 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic Plc says receives FDA approval of first drug coated balloon for treatment of in-stent restenosis

* Medtronic plc says fda approval was based on isr data from in.pact global study compared to a standard percutaneous balloon angioplasty control Source text for Eikon:

