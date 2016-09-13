版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Elior Group: Areas wins contract for Copenhagen airport

Sept 13 Elior Group :

* Elior group: Areas wins contract for Copenhagen airport (Denmark)

* Areas is the global concession catering brand of Elior Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐