BRIEF-Weis Markets to convert 38 Food Lion locations to Weis Markets stores

Sept 13 Weis Markets Inc:

* Weis Markets announces plans to convert 38 Food Lion locations

* Plans to convert 38 Food Lion supermarket locations to Weis Markets Stores

* Plans to complete conversion process by end of October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

