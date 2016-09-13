版本:
BRIEF-Fedex Freight invests in CNG fueling at Oklahoma city service center

Sept 13 Fedex Freight

* Fedex freight invests in cng fueling at oklahoma city service center

* Purchased more than 100 compressed natural gas tractors, has installed cng fueling station to serve new cng fleet at oklahoma city service center Source text for Eikon:

