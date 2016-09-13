版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Abivax completes the second milestone in Carena

Sept 13 Abivax Sa

* Abivax completes the second milestone in Carena, a "strategic industrial innovation project" supported by Bpifrance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐