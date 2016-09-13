BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell Comax France S.A.S.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Maxim Power Corp:
* Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell Comax France S.A.S.
* Deal for EUR47 million
* Maxim Power Corp says Comax sale proceeds will be used to reduce net debt in Maxim's North American operations
* Deal includes assumption of EUR23 million of net debt resulting in sales proceeds of about EUR24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
