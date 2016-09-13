BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell Comax France S.A.S.

Sept 13 Maxim Power Corp:

* Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell Comax France S.A.S.

* Deal for EUR47 million

* Maxim Power Corp says Comax sale proceeds will be used to reduce net debt in Maxim's North American operations

* Deal includes assumption of EUR23 million of net debt resulting in sales proceeds of about EUR24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: