版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 02:22 BJT

BRIEF-USA Today Network to build video organization, starting with 3 new video positions

Sept 13 Usa Today Network :

* Plans to build a video organization, starting with three new video positions across editorial, revenue and product

* Kent Laird, will join product team as Director, video product management, reporting to Chief Product Officer, Daniel Bernard

* Russ Torres will join as Vice President of digital video content and strategy on September 26th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐