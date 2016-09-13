版本:
BRIEF-Bayer proposes improved Monsanto offer of $129 a share - Bloomberg

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Bayer proposes improved Monsanto offer of $129 a share -Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2cpaVjJ Further company coverage: [BAYGn.DE MON.N]

