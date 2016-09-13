版本:
BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Visumax Femtosecond laser to surgically treat nearsightedness

Sept 13 U.S. FDA

* FDA approves visumax femtosecond laser to surgically treat nearsightedness

* U.S. FDA approved visumax laser for small incision lenticule extraction procedure to reduce or eliminate nearsightedness in certain patients 22 years of age or older Source text - bit.ly/2cClktS Further company coverage:

