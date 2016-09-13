BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Visumax Femtosecond laser to surgically treat nearsightedness

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 U.S. FDA
* FDA approves visumax femtosecond laser to surgically treat nearsightedness
* U.S. FDA approved visumax laser for small incision lenticule extraction procedure to reduce or eliminate nearsightedness in certain patients 22 years of age or older Source text - bit.ly/2cClktS Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.