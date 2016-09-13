版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Zynerba reports inducement grant to new chief financial officer

Sept 13 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports inducement grant to new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

