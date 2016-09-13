BRIEF-Oasis reports tender offers for its senior notes

Sept 13 Oasis Petroleum Inc :

* Oasis announces tender offers for its senior notes

* Commenced tender offers to purchase four series of its outstanding senior notes for aggregate cash consideration of up to $275 million

* Tender offers include 7.250% senior notes due 2019,6.500% senior notes due 2021,6.875% senior notes due 2022, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: