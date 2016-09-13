版本:
BRIEF-DTE Energy reaffirms FY operating earnings guidance range

Sept 13 Dte Energy Co

* Reaffirms its 2016 operating earnings guidance range of $4.91 - $5.19 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2cCoe1A Further company coverage:

