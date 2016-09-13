BRIEF-LGI Homes entered into first amendment to amended,restated credit agreement

Sept 13 LGI Homes Inc :

* On September 12, LGI Homes, Inc. Entered into first amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of september 12, 2016

* Amendment amended definitions of borrowing base, eligible property, permitted liens in A&R credit agreement, among other defined terms

* Amendment lets co, units to incur indebtedness owed to sellers of land not to exceed $4.0 million in the aggregate outstanding