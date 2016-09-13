BRIEF-LGI Homes entered into first amendment to amended,restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 LGI Homes Inc :
* On September 12, LGI Homes, Inc. Entered into first amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of september 12, 2016
* Amendment amended definitions of borrowing base, eligible property, permitted liens in A&R credit agreement, among other defined terms
* Amendment lets co, units to incur indebtedness owed to sellers of land not to exceed $4.0 million in the aggregate outstanding Source text - bit.ly/2clJ0iL Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
