版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Solarcity releases statement on joint agreement to grandfather 32,000 Nevadans

Sept 13 Solarcity Corp :

* Solarcity statement on joint agreement to grandfather 32,000 Nevadans under the solar program they signed up under

* "we urge public utilities commissioners to quickly ratify our agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

