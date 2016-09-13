版本:
BRIEF-BCE files for debt shelf of up to $4 bln

Sept 13 BCE Inc

* Files for debt shelf of up to $4.0 billion - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ccbAp3 Further company coverage:

