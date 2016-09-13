版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at 'A-/F2' with stable outlook

Sept 13 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. at 'A-/F2' on software spin-off; outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

