BRIEF-Rada announces 1-for-2 reverse split of ordinary shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd
* Rada announces 1-for-2 reverse split of ordinary shares effective as of September 14, 2016
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd says no fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse-split - SEC Filing
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - Once effective, the post-split shares will trade on the nasdaq capital market under the same symbol "RADA" Source - bit.ly/2cWUIUN Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.