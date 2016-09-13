BRIEF-Rada announces 1-for-2 reverse split of ordinary shares

Sept 13 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada announces 1-for-2 reverse split of ordinary shares effective as of September 14, 2016

* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd says no fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse-split - SEC Filing

* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - Once effective, the post-split shares will trade on the nasdaq capital market under the same symbol "RADA"