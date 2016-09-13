版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial reaches settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage matters

Sept 13 Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions Financial reaches settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage matters

* Settlement will not have a material impact on Regions' financial condition or results of operations

* Regions Financial Corp says company fully cooperated with inquiry and has agreed to a $52.4 million settlement, without admitting liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐