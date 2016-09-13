BRIEF-Regions Financial reaches settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage matters

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Regions Financial Corp :
* Regions Financial reaches settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage matters
* Settlement will not have a material impact on Regions' financial condition or results of operations
* Regions Financial Corp says company fully cooperated with inquiry and has agreed to a $52.4 million settlement, without admitting liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
