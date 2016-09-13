版本:
BRIEF-Regions says fully reserved for entire settlement amount as of Q2 end

Sept 13 Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions Financial says was fully reserved for entire settlement amount as of end of Q2 of 2016

* Insurers have agreed to reimburse about $47 million of the settlement amount - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2c8m3na) Further company coverage:

