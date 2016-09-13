BRIEF-Regions says fully reserved for entire settlement amount as of Q2 end

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Regions Financial Corp :
* Regions Financial says was fully reserved for entire settlement amount as of end of Q2 of 2016
* Insurers have agreed to reimburse about $47 million of the settlement amount - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2c8m3na) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.