2016年 9月 14日 星期三 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Agrium under review for upgrade following merger announcement with Potash

Sept 13 Nikkei:

* Moody's places Agrium under review for upgrade following merger announcement with Potash Corp

* Moody's on Agrium - "review for upgrade reflects the fundamental benefits of the combined entity with a larger balance sheet" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

