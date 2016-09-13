BRIEF-Medley LLC - Board approved an extension of the previously announced equity repurchase program

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Medley Llc
* Says on September 9, Board approved an extension of the previously announced equity repurchase program
* Says under repurchase program, authorized to repurchase from time to time up to an aggregate of $5 million of shares of class A stock
* Equity repurchase program originally expired on August 12, 2016 and, as extended, now expires on August 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2cKFvTz Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
