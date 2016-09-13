BRIEF-Medley LLC - Board approved an extension of the previously announced equity repurchase program

Sept 13 Medley Llc

* Says on September 9, Board approved an extension of the previously announced equity repurchase program

* Says under repurchase program, authorized to repurchase from time to time up to an aggregate of $5 million of shares of class A stock

* Equity repurchase program originally expired on August 12, 2016 and, as extended, now expires on August 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2cKFvTz Further company coverage: