公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management reports 13.51 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing

Sept 13 Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd:

* Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd reports 13.51 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as of Aug. 31 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2c8vmDz) Further company coverage:

