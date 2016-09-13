版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Loandepot files to withdraw IPO plans

Sept 13 Loandepot Inc

* Files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing

* Believes that withdrawal of IPO would be consistent with public interest and protection of investors

* Had previously filed for ipo of up to $100 million of Class A Common Stock in October 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ctTAUq Further company coverage:

