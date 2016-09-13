BRIEF-Arch Coal's plan of reorganization confirmed by court

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Arch Coal Inc:
* Arch Coal plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Arch expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early October
* Amended plan of reorganization eliminates more than $4.7 billion in debt from Arch's balance sheet
* Arch Coal Inc says Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arch Coal, and PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.