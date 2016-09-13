BRIEF-Arch Coal's plan of reorganization confirmed by court

Sept 13 Arch Coal Inc:

* Arch Coal plan of reorganization confirmed by court

* Arch expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early October

* Amended plan of reorganization eliminates more than $4.7 billion in debt from Arch's balance sheet

* Arch Coal Inc says Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arch Coal, and PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor