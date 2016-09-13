版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Square says Square Cash now available on app store for iMessage - tweet

Sept 13 Square Inc :

* Square Cash now available on the app store for iMessage - tweet Source text - bit.ly/2ctWpVv Further company coverage:

