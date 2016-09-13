版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-Middlefield Banc files for resale of up to 338,636 shares

Sept 13 Middlefield Banc Corp

* Files for resale of up to 338,636 shares of common stock, by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2c6NKrs Further company coverage:

