公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 07:28 BJT

BRIEF-Nanobiotix SA files for market approval in Europe for its product NBTXR3

Sept 13 Nanobiotix SA :

* Has filed for market approval (CE marking) in Europe for its product NBTXR3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

