BRIEF-AIG reports adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable

Sept 13 American International Group Inc :

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.5525 per share from $44.5826 per share

* Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.010 from 1.009

* Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of aig on august 2, 2016 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on aig stock

* Any warrant exercised on or prior to September 15, 2016 will not be entitled to the adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: