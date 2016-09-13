BRIEF-AIG reports adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.5525 per share from $44.5826 per share
* Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.010 from 1.009
* Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of aig on august 2, 2016 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on aig stock
* Any warrant exercised on or prior to September 15, 2016 will not be entitled to the adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
