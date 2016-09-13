BRIEF-Allegiant flew 2.2 billion scheduled service available seat miles in August and July

Sept 13 Allegiant Travel Co :

* For combined months of July and August 2016, allegiant flew 2.2 billion scheduled service available seat miles

* Scheduled service ASMS are on track to grow between 17 percent and 19 percent for q3 2016

* Scheduled service load factor was down slightly, at 88.3 percent during first two months of q3 2016

* Q3 TRASM is expected to decline between 8.5 percent and 7.5 percent versus q3 2015