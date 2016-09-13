版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes

Sept 13 Brookfield Asset Management :

* Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes

* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

