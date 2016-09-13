BRIEF-Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Brookfield Asset Management :
* Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
