BRIEF-Duke Energy Ohio modifies design and identifies preferred route for natural gas pipeline

Sept 13 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Ohio modifies design and identifies preferred route for natural gas pipeline

* Now proposing to Ohio power siting board to construct a smaller natural gas pipeline that operates with less pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

