BRIEF-Scientific Games wins lottery technology contract in Germany

Sept 13 Scientific Games Corp :

* Contract term is undisclosed

* Will provide 1,460 new point-of-sale terminals, software, maintenance services to sachsenlotto retailers throughout German state of Saxony Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

