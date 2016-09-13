BRIEF-Red Lion enters into definitive agreement to acquire Vantage Hospitality

Sept 13 Red Lion Hotels Corp :

* Red Lion Hotels Corporation enters into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of vantage hospitality group

* RLHC expects transaction to be earnings accretive in twelve months immediately following closing

* Deal for initial aggregate price of $23 million in cash and 690,000 shares of company's common stock, which closed today at $6.96 per share

* Additional aggregate compensation of up to $7 million in cash and an additional 690,000 shares may be earned

* Additional consideration includes a $1 million minimum cash payment on first and second anniversaries