版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Red Lion enters into definitive agreement to acquire Vantage Hospitality

Sept 13 Red Lion Hotels Corp :

* Red Lion Hotels Corporation enters into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of vantage hospitality group

* RLHC expects transaction to be earnings accretive in twelve months immediately following closing

* Deal for initial aggregate price of $23 million in cash and 690,000 shares of company's common stock, which closed today at $6.96 per share

* Additional aggregate compensation of up to $7 million in cash and an additional 690,000 shares may be earned

* Additional consideration includes a $1 million minimum cash payment on first and second anniversaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐