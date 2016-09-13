BRIEF-Red Lion enters into definitive agreement to acquire Vantage Hospitality

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Red Lion Hotels Corp :
* Red Lion Hotels Corporation enters into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of vantage hospitality group
* RLHC expects transaction to be earnings accretive in twelve months immediately following closing
* Deal for initial aggregate price of $23 million in cash and 690,000 shares of company's common stock, which closed today at $6.96 per share
* Additional aggregate compensation of up to $7 million in cash and an additional 690,000 shares may be earned
* Additional consideration includes a $1 million minimum cash payment on first and second anniversaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
